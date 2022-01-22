ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo takes place at the Tyson Event Center

By Nikolas Wilson
 7 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three million pounds of dirt fill the Tyson Events Center for the Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo.

Enzo Carannante, the director of marketing for the Tyson Events Center, said he reached out to rodeo officials six months ago to plan this event, but they still had to complete a lot of work in a short time frame.

“We went from last Friday night hosting the Sioux City Musketeers hockey, as soon as they finished up, we got ready,” Carannante said. “Our team has been working really hard getting the arena ready for this event.”

Nick Kaup grew up in Arlington, Nebraska. His interest in rodeo began with his grandparent’s rodeo bulls when he was young.

“Out of high school back in 2013, I picked up bullfighting and I tried to make it a career and I’m here now so it’s been a fun journey,” Kaup said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhdVy_0dsVcakr00

While the Tyson Events Center has held similar rodeo events in the past, Carannante said this weekend’s is the largest rodeo they’ve had.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

