Two marines killed in deadly Onslow County crash identified, driver charged

The two marines killed in the accident in Onslow County Wednesday have been identified as Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia and Pfc. Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia.

Fifteen Marines were taken to hospitals by ground, two others were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after driver Louis Barrera, 19, lost control of the military vehicle, overturning it Wednesday a few miles from Camp Lejeune.

Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor in the crash, and Barrera was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.