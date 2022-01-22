ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul VI over Hopewell Valley - Boy ice hockey recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
A third period goal by Santino Varano was the game-winner as Paul VI defeated Hopewell Valley, 3-2 at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees. CJ Compagnola...

