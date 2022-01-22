ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Ridgewood over Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Courtney McKenna led Ridgewood with 16 points in its 58-39 victory against Teaneck in Ridgewood. Isabella Winn turned in 14 points as the second-leading scorer for Ridgewood...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Montville defeats Boonton - Boys basketball recap

Montville’s Pat Ferrare scored 24 points to help his team roll past Boonton 95-68 in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament in Montville. Montville (8-5) took control of this one early as it led 51-33 at halftime. John Walsh and Matt Gagliardo recorded a double-double as Walsh...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hopatcong tops Kittatinny - Boys basketball recap

Japhet Santiago posted 14 points to lead Hopatcong past Kittatinny 48-33 in the First Round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Newton. Santiago leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game. Hopatcong, which improves to 12-3 on the season, held a 34-21 over Kittatinny (6-8) at the end of...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Verona defeats Eagle Academy - Boys basketball recap

Cael Zebrowski scored 14 points as Verona defeated Eagle Academy 51-36 in Second Preliminary Round of the Essex County Tournament in Verona. Verona, which improves to 9-6, held Eagle Academy to just seven points in the first half and led 34-20 at the end of the third thanks to an 18-13 run to win its third-straight game.
VERONA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teaneck, NJ
Basketball
Teaneck, NJ
Education
Ridgewood, NJ
Sports
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Teaneck, NJ
Sports
Ridgewood, NJ
Education
NJ.com

No. 13 Red Bank Catholic over Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Alex Bauman scored a game-high 18 points to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Raritan, 66-39. Gioacchino Panzini finished with 10 points while Cyril Arvanitis added nine points for Red Bank Catholic (15-1), which has won each of its last 10 games.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock over West Essex-Caldwell - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Finn Whelan scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Glen Rock to a victory at home over West Essex-Caldwell, 5-2, at the Ice House in Hackensack. Braden VanSickle recorded one goal and two assists while Brennan Visokey and Parker Dupuis added a goal apiece for Glen Rock (6-5-2), which bounced back after going winless over the course of its previous six games.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsauken over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Jalen Long scored a game-high 23 points to lead Pennsauken to a victory at home over Bordentown, 69-65. Jule Alford finished with 16 points while Vance Brown tallied 12 points for Pennsauken (3-10), which bounced back after losing each of its previous six games. Eman Mack chipped in 10 points...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington holds off Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Vega scored 24 points to lead Wallington past Palisades Park 65-61 in Wallington. Vega, the team’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, posted his tenth game of 20-plus points. He also has three 30-plus point games and a 40-point game. Caleb Cabrera and Jhamir Soto also contributed...
WALLINGTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deja Young
NJ.com

Camden Academy Charter over Clayton - Boys basketball recap

Julius Dominguez tallied 25 points to lead all scorers as Camden Academy Charter got past Clayton 65-58 in Clayton. Daniel Casasola added 11 points while Calvin Cooley added 10 for Camden Academy Charter (3-10), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Junior Zaire Cesar led Clayton (5-10) with 16 points and...
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat over Toms River South - Girls basketball recap

Cara McCoy scored a game-high 16 points to lead Barnegat to a victory on the road over Toms River South, 38-32. Emma Thornton finished with nine points while Isabel Guiro added seven points for Barnegat, which broke a tie after one and took control of the game by outscoring Toms River South 13-3 in the second quarter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#N J High School Sports#Twitter
NJ.com

Middlesex defeats South River - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar scored 18 points for Middlesex in its 62-45 victory over South River in Middlesex. Middlesex (11-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead at halftime before rolling to its sixth straight win. Madison Robel recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Middlesex. Tiffany Fischer led all...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne edges out Garfield in OT - Boys basketball recap

Julian Gonzales scored 18 points as Hawthorne defeated Garfield in overtime 58-55 in Garfield. The game was tied at 49 at the end of the fourth quarter and Hawthorne (4-3) outscored garfield 9-6 in overtime to win its second-straight game. James Reyes also had 12 points, with Lirim Sulejmani and...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Northern Burlington over Willingboro

Christian Naylor led four Northern Burlington players in double figures in the team’s 58-48 win over Willingboro on Friday in Mansfield. Mark Broach (14 points), Drew Wyers (11) and Arthur Musoke (10) joined Naylor with 10-plus points in the win. Naim Louis-Foster led Willingboro with 15 points. Northern Burlington...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Paulsboro over Wildwood - Boys basketball recap

Senior guard Keyshun Sanders scored 29 points to lead Paulsboro to a 54-41 win over Wildwood in Wildwood. Sanders is now averaging 22.2 points per game. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Junior forward Jamile Gantt contributed eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Paulsboro (14-2)...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
92K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy