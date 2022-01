The widow of James Brokenshire who died after suffering from lung cancer aged 53, has called for a national screening programme for the disease to improve poor survival rates.Speaking publicly for the first time since the former government minister’s death last October, Cathy Brokenshire said she was determined help others avoid a similar fate.She told the PA news agency: “I miss him on a daily basis, he was my best friend.“But I’ve got no choice and I have to get on with it.From the Brokenshire family: We have set up a memorial page to James where you can share...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO