ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shipment Tracking Startup Route Claims Unicorn Status After $200 Million Funding Round

By Harri Weber
dot.LA
dot.LA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9nHH_0dsVZ4kV00

Ecommerce shipment tracking startup Route—which is based in the “Silicon Slopes” hotbed surrounding Salt Lake City but has a growing presence in Los Angeles—is now claiming unicorn status after raising $200 million in new funding at a $1.25 billion valuation.

Route co-founder and CEO Evan Walker told Forbes that a “London-based investment firm” led its latest funding round, while declining to name the firm due to a nondisclosure agreement. Other investors in the round included L.A.-based Riot Ventures, Madrona Venture Group and Eldridge. The new funding takes Route’s total capital raised to $291 million, Forbes reported, with Walker noting that he remains “by far the biggest majority stockholder” in the company.

Though online sales aren’t growing like they were at the height of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Route has continued to benefit from the overall trend towards ecommerce. According to Forbes, its annual revenues more than doubled in 2021, to around $80 million.

Though Route’s package-tracking app is free for consumers, the startup makes money by selling shipping, insurance and marketing software to online retailers. Founded in 2018, the company has attracted more than 11,000 merchant clients and tracked more than 175 million packages.

Of Route’s roughly 450-person staff, approximately 40 are based out of its Santa Monica office. Walker said the firm is looking to ramp up its recruiting of tech talent on the West Coast, while a Route spokesperson told dot.LA that it “plans to grow pretty rapidly throughout this year across all departments.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

This Startup Accelerator Is Searching for ‘the Next Google in South LA’

Diversity pledges are increasingly ubiquitous in tech, but venture capitalists—whose checks underpin the industry’s runaway growth—still chronically overlook entrepreneurs in Black and brown communities. The glaring fundraising disparity drove marketing strategist Derek Smith to found Plug In South LA, a startup accelerator based in South Los Angeles,...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

This Week’s ‘Moves’: Our Weekly Recap of Job Changes in LA Tech

Moves is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here. And if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing sharmineh@dot.LA. ***. David...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Eldridge, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
dot.LA

ServiceTitan Reportedly Files for IPO at a Possible $18 Billion Valuation

ServiceTitan—which has parlayed its field service software for contractors into one of Southern California’s most valuable tech startups—has reportedly confidentially filed for an initial public offering, Business Insider reported Tuesday. The Glendale-based firm is said to be pursuing a valuation as high as $18 billion via an...
GLENDALE, CA
dot.LA

Santa Monica EV Infrastructure Firm InCharge Sold to Swiss Tech Giant ABB

Santa Monica-based fleet electrification company InCharge Energy has sold a majority stake in its business to Swiss robotics giant ABB, the companies announced Thursday. The deal gives ABB a 60% controlling interest in InCharge, which builds electric vehicle charging systems for commercial fleet operators including ride-share operators, school districts and municipalities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Swiss firm initially acquired a 10% stake in the startup through its Series A funding round in 2020, which ABB led alongside Macquarie Capital.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Unicorn#Marketing Software#Madrona Venture Group#Ecommerce#Riot Ventures#Route
dot.LA

Gaming Studio PortalOne Raises $60 Million to Expand in LA

Norwegian video game studio PortalOne has raised a $60 million Series A round led by venture giant Tiger Global as it looks to expand its operations in Los Angeles. The Oslo-based firm, which recently established a production studio in L.A., is currently at work on its first game, which it describes as a “hybrid game” that blends a live show with a video game. It plans to put live show guests inside of its games to enable real-time competition—not unlike a digital game show. The hybrid games can be played on console, VR or through mobile, while the company is also working on technology that would let third-party advertisers create their own content for the platform.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Three New LA-Based Beverage Brands, Three Different NFT Experiments

While you can’t drink an NFT, that isn’t stopping some beverage startups from looking to capitalize on the blockchain-enabled craze. Non-fungible tokens have gained traction in the art world, where artists and creators are using the digital assets to create closer connections with fans and collectors. The idea...
DRINKS
dot.LA

Emerge Unveils Device That Lets Users Touch the Metaverse

Marina del Rey-based startup Emerge is looking to bring physical touch into the digital universe after unveiling a series of devices designed to make the metaverse more realistic. The Emerge Home system lets users interact with a virtual world and feel feedback with their bare hands—an alternative to the clunky...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
dot.LA

Bonfire Ventures Is Raising $165 Million For Its Third Fund

Early-stage venture investor Bonfire Ventures is looking to up the ante with its newest fund. The Santa Monica-based firm is aiming to raise $165 million for its third fund, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC. If it manages to raise that figure, the new fund would be 65% larger than Bonfire’s previous, $100 million core fund, which it closed in 2020.
SANTA MONICA, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy