FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to national holidays and winter weather, Marion County schools have been closed since Jan. 17, and while schools were closed to keep students off potentially dangerous roads and out of freezing weather, there is some concern about what the extended break will do to spread COVID-19. Students were in school for only about two weeks in 2022 before taking Jan. 17 off for Martin Luther King Day, and they continued to be out of the classroom due to either school cancellations or non-traditional remote days because of winter weather through Jan. 24, a week later.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO