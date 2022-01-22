ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Altitude Adjustment

By Hosted by Joe Morgenstern
kcrw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom" is Bhutan's...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Altitude#Bhutan
ComicBook

Disney World Removes Controversial Names From Attraction

Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.
LIFESTYLE
kcrw.com

'Licorice Pizza,' Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to the Valley

Don’t miss Licorice Pizza. Now playing in theaters. Get your tickets now. Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and growing up in Los Angeles at a time of innocence and mystery. Listen to the full interview on KCRW's Greater LA here. Go back in time and behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
WTAJ

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that […]
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Is an Avid Fan of One Popular Crime Drama

Music icon Dolly Parton revealed that like all of us, she too enjoys a good procedural. Her show of choice? CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. To Parton, de-stressing is an important part of her routine. After all, she does live a chaotic life between her music and philanthropy. Her top favorite method of dealing with stress is watching television. As mentioned before, her favorite series is CSI. However, she does like a good episode of Forensic Files.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Adjustable Intensity Coffee Makers

The SMEG DCF02 coffee maker is a stylishly retro appliance from the Italian brand that promises to deliver impeccably brewed java that will meet the exact preferences of virtually any person. The 50s-style coffee maker boasts an adjustable intensity level that will brew light or intense strength coffee and has a keep warm function that will ensure brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature for up to 40-minutes. The 1.4-liter capacity makes it great for families, while the simple interface makes use of just four buttons to ensure ease of use.
LIFESTYLE
Photofocus

Understanding the Curves adjustment

When I first started using Photoshop, the Curves adjustment was a mystery to me. But after I started playing with it and started to understand how it worked, it became one of my favorite tools to use in nearly all of the editing apps I work with. Knowing how to...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Adjustable Temperature Kettles

The 'O-Kettle' is a modern electric kettle from 'XY Design' that boasts several innovative features over traditional kettles. The heating stand on the O-Kettle has a rotating dial with a built-in OLED screen to allow for intuitive temperate control down to the exact degree of the water temperature, as opposed to traditional electric kettles which merely have an on and off button.
ELECTRONICS
newswatchman.com

“Just trying real hard to adjust”

Michael is a free-spirited carpenter, contractor and “jack of all trades”. With his truck, tools and skills Michael could find a job anywhere, and he did. He lived in Florida for several years, where he flipped houses long before HGTV made it popular. Michael also maintained the homes of a large clientele of “snowbirds”, when they flew back north during warmer weather.
MUSIC
kcrw.com

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ star Andrew Garfield on art as medicine for the soul

Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield played Spider-Man in two films in 2012 and 2014, and last year returned to the iconic red and blue suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But Garfield is also a theater actor. He starred on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” and “Angels in America,” for which he won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor. In the new Netflix movie “tick, tick…BOOM!,” he portrays playwright Jonathan Larson, who created the seminal Broadway hit “Rent.” The role just won Garfield a Golden Globe for Best Actor.
MOVIES
kcrw.com

The Go-Betweens

One of Australia's most beloved bands, The Go-Betweens, were on the brink of Stateside success with their sixth album, 1988's "16 Lovers Lane." The lead single, "Streets of Your Town," was an instant classic on American college radio. The band played live on "SNAP!" on November 10, 1988, and returned...
ROCK MUSIC
kcrw.com

5 Songs to Hear This Week: Sonic dreamscapes from Melody’s Echo Chamber, Amaia, and more

Are you ready to get lost in the music? Each of these tracks are here to transport you to a new corner of your imagination. Hey! Did you know that there’s an entire aspect of KCRW music discovery that you might be missing out on? Fear not, because our 5 Songs to Hear This Week newsletter is now a weekly feature on our website. Watch this space for rundowns of the five songs that you need in your life immediately, curated by KCRW Music staff. Don’t want to wait for your latest taste of fresh tunes? Sign up for the Friday newsletter here, and always be the first to know.
MUSIC
kcrw.com

Year of Tiger: CA Asians ring in Lunar New Year with different traditions

Among nearly 6 million Asians in California, many will once again enjoy Lunar New Year celebrations — February 1 to February 15. Although it’s frequently referred to as Chinese New Year, other Asian communities — including Vietnamese, Koreans and Japanese — observe the holiday, which marks the first moon in the lunar calendar. They all have distinct food and traditions — this time to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: Damon Albarn reappears, plus new goods from Spoon, Nilüfer Yanya, and more

We’re fresh off of what will now be unofficially referred to as “Damon Albarn Week” at KCRW. The endlessly innovative force behind Blur, Gorillaz, and myriad other artistic endeavors released a stunner of a solo album, “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows,” late last year. Albarn told us all about it when he stopped by Anne’s Backyard for an exclusive conversation of cosmic proportions.
MUSIC
kcrw.com

Dirtwire with Chancha Via Circuito: ‘El Sultan’

Just a couple of weeks ago, KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole played a new collaboration between Dirtwire — known for their work as part of the West Coast underground electronic bass music scene — and Argentine producer Chancha Via Circuito. The result is “El Sultan,” a whirling piece unifying South American rhythms and a sprinkling of magic dust that leaves us in the ecstasy of a trance state.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy