MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After about two hours of deliberations, the jury has found Chandler Halderson guilty of killing his parents last summer. The 23-year Dane County man was found guilty on two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. He was also found guilty on the charges of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO