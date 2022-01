Described as a “genre-defying series,” Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” features a murderer’s row of comedic talent, all joined together for creator and sole director Chris Miller’s murder mystery. (Miller’s longtime filmmaking partner, Phil Lord, serves as an executive producer on the series and co-writer of the series’ sixth episode.) Set on the night of a 15-year high school reunion (and yes, the show briefly addresses that that’s not standard) where a murder has occurred, nearly every segment in the eight-episode season (of which seven were provided for this review) comes from the perspective of one of the night’s attendees. That individual provides testimony to the detective on the case — Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) — who considers these accounts “mind movies.” According to Danner, “we’re all the stars of our own movie” — which creates the basic angle of the series.

