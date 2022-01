My wife, Penny, and I would read to our kids every night when they were young. From infancy until they could read themselves, and even beyond that, we were active readers. Somehow, picking up those books, putting the kids right beside us, sharing the stories and the imaginary characters — it just seemed right. And, in fact, it was the right thing to do. More and more research shows that early reading encourages brain development.

