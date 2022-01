Wildermyth has today launched update 1.5, also known as The Sunswallower’s Wake, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As this is a fully named update, and with a version name like 1.5, you can expect quite a bit in this update. While the length of the patch notes wouldn’t give off the impression of content, today’s patch brings with it a brand new three-chapter campaign, new map updates, and a whole host of bug fixes. For those wanting more content out of Wildermyth, this is your chance to get a hold on some. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Wildermyth in its 1.5 update!

