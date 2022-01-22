ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Silicon Heartland: Politicians praise potential of Intel chip plant

By Jamie Ostroff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–Governor Mike DeWine called Intel coming to Central Ohio a “game-changer” for the state after it announced plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing operation in Licking County.

This initial development plan makes this project the largest corporate investment in Ohio’s history. DeWine said 40 states competed for this project. He and members of Ohio’s congressional delegation said they were not going to let this one pass them by.

Intel’s CEO, the United States Secretary of Commerce, and Senators Brown and Portman came straight from the White House Friday morning after meeting with President Biden.

‘The deal will get bigger,’ Intel CEO says of New Albany project

“This is going to fundamentally change American manufacturing, Ohio manufacturing. It’s going to mean a prosperity that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Senator Sherrod Brown.

‘Silicon Heartland:’ Intel to build $20 billion computer chip facility in New Albany

Intel plans to build two electronic chip factories on a 2,000-acre campus on an area of Licking County recently annexed by New Albany.

“We’ve had a lot of wins in manufacturing in the last few years. but this is a transformative one,” Governor DeWine said.

NBC4 learned that the site has the potential for eight factories in total.

