Who’s on Jessop’s Journal this Sunday? Bomb Demolition Expert an F16 pilot and a Electronic Warfare Specialist – Military Appreciation Week

By Douglas Jessop
 7 days ago

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL ) It’s my honor to share powerful, positive, and inspirational stories in the 30-minute TV show, “Jessop’s Journal”, every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on ABC4 TV and online worldwide at www.JessopsJournal.com . This week we are honoring Military Veterans.

Our first guest is an ordinary woman doing some extraordinary things with ordinance…translation she served in the military as a bomb demolition expert.

One of the things that Jazz demolishes now is unwanted tattoos with a group called Tatt2Away

Rob Shallenberger -He aimed high, and his dream became a reality. “I flew F16’s, T38’s, worked with Air Force One for a little while.”

Sgt. Michael Russo comes from a long line of military service – he tells a pretty cool story about his grandfather serving in the Battle of the Bulge.

In between, musical guest Cinders sings about the eternal question of what you want to do when you grow up.

But first, Jazz Wilkey…

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational stories.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lnbud_0dsVVvZt00 Doug Jessop
For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story. You can follow Doug at www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, Xlear and Millcreek Gardens.

