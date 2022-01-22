ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Turns Up the Heat in January's Final Week

Cover picture for the articleThe center of the college basketball universe this past week was the Colonial Athletic Association. CAA basketball is taking center stage nationally as the conference season intensifies. And with February on the horizon, the action promises to get even more intense. The stage is set for January’s final week...

247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
flohoops.com

CAA Games Of The Week: UNCW Leads The Way In Final Month

Heading into the final month of the regular season, UNC-Wilmington set itself apart as the team to catch in the Colonial Athletic Association. A 4-0 road swing extended the Seahawks’ winning streak—on pace to match those of 2021 Final Four participants Gonzaga and Houston. A Davidson loss later in the week left UNCW with the state of North Carolina’s most consecutive wins.
The Key West Citizen

Competition heating up in second week of play

The Key West Police Athletic League Winter Youth Basketball program tipped off two weeks ago at the Douglass Community Center with games each Saturday. The Division I (third- and fourth-graders) youth take to the floor at 11 a.m. with just one game, followed by Division II (fifth- and sixth-graders) at noon and 1 p.m. and Division III (seven- and eighth-graders) finishes off the day with games at 2 and 3 p.m. ...
gohofstra.com

MBB: Huge CAA Battle Next Up As Hofstra And UNCW Rivalry Is Renewed

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will conclude its southern swing through the Colonial Athletic Association when it takes on UNCW on Saturday evening. The game will match up two teams on extended win streaks as Hofstra has won four consecutive games, while UNCW is in the midst of a 10-game win streak.
WHSV

JMU women’s lacrosse picked to win CAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the CAA this spring. The Dukes earned a league-high five first-place votes in the CAA preseason poll, which was released on Friday. JMU has won four straight CAA championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament six consecutive seasons.
amny.com

FanDuel promo code heats up last January weekend

If you’re looking for a FanDuel promo code to grab the best bonuses in markets like New York, Louisiana, and elsewhere sports betting is live, you’ll be able to lock in two different promos for Saturday night and Sunday action. The headline FanDuel promo code delivers a final opportunity to get 30-1 odds on 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs this weekend, or the chance to wager up to $1,000 on any game across any sport without any risk.
41nbc.com

Rant and Rave: January 29th – Hawks Heating Up

This season has been a disappointment after the Hawks amazing playoff run last year, but have they found their rhythm in time to make the post season? Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss that and more this week.
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Auburn Postgame

Watch Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 86-68 loss to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Auburn, AL. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your...
WDBO

Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Jabari Smith and Auburn made much easier work of their second game as the nation's top-ranked team. Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
