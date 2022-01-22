Coroner releases name of I-275 road rage shooting victim

The Hamilton County Crime Lab released the name of the man killed during a road rage incident on I-275 West on Friday.

Eric Duke, 47, of Harrison was shot by the driver of another vehicle after a fender bender on the highway. Colerain Township Police shut down all lanes of I-275 for hours to investigate the crime scene.

provided by Lacie Buchter

Duke's loved ones said he was a father and friend to many. He last worked at Planet Fitness.

"He really was, its such a shock for the community literally everyone knew of Eric," said Lacie Buchter, a friend of Duke's.

