Coroner releases name of I-275 road rage shooting victim
The Hamilton County Crime Lab released the name of the man killed during a road rage incident on I-275 West on Friday.
Eric Duke, 47, of Harrison was shot by the driver of another vehicle after a fender bender on the highway. Colerain Township Police shut down all lanes of I-275 for hours to investigate the crime scene.
Duke's loved ones said he was a father and friend to many. He last worked at Planet Fitness.
"He really was, its such a shock for the community literally everyone knew of Eric," said Lacie Buchter, a friend of Duke's.
READ MORE
Police: Suspect in Colerain Twp. triple shooting fired into party bus with more than 20 people
Man hospitalized after possible road rage shooting on I-71 North
Comments / 7