WWE looks to restock their cupboards following a series of major releases with their recent tryouts. Among the names that participated at the recent WWE tryouts included Monster Factory project Notorious Mimi and 20-year old ROH Champ Rok-C. There have been times in the past that WWE has passed on talent in their teens as being "too young," but it seems like that isn't the case any more. Fightful specifically heard that Rok-C performed well at the WWE tryouts, and there was a significant push within the company to get her signed even before that. The tryouts were so big that they bussed the tryout competitors in and gave Performance Center trainees several days off.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO