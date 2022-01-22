ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov...

KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
abc11.com

Biden, Putin might meet to resolve standoff over Ukraine, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin might meet in an effort to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and the threat of a Russian invasion. "If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage,...
POTUS
Denver Channel

Top US and Russian diplomats meet as tensions continue to rise over Ukraine

GENEVA — The United States and Russia are trying to avert another devastating conflict in Europe. But the two powers' top diplomats warned Friday that no breakthrough was imminent as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary...
FOREIGN POLICY
newsy.com

U.S. Secretary Of State Meets With Russian Diplomat Over Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn't expect any breakthroughs in talks with Russia on Ukraine, but the two sides are on a "clearer path" to understanding each other's concerns. Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva Friday. With an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe's borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday. Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good – good morning, everyone. It’s a particular pleasure to welcome my friend, Foreign Minister Albares, to the State Department, to Washington. We’ve managed to spend a fair bit of time together these months in various places around the world, but it is especially good, José Manuel, to have you here in Washington. This meeting, all of our conversations and meetings, are I think evidence of the incredibly close partnership and relationship that the United States and Spain enjoy. Spain is a remarkably steadfast partner and ally to the United States, in NATO of course – and we look forward to you hosting a very (inaudible) summit in a few months’ time for the Alliance – but also beyond, besides issues of security in Europe, in particular the situation in and surrounding Ukraine right now. I know that we look forward to talking about the many different issues that we’ve focused on together, including in Africa, the Sahel, but also in Latin America.
U.S. POLITICS
