Chances are, you use your new Samsung Galaxy S21 for everything, from internet banking to social media, sending messages to friends and family to playing the latest games. You might think you know all there is to know about your phone, but what happens when it's time to turn it off? That might sound simple, but it's actually not the case. Samsung's latest flagships hide their power options behind the Bixby button. So it can be tricky to power down your phone unless you know how. We'll take you through several methods to turn off your Samsung Galaxy S21.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO