Pharr, TX

One man arrested, two more wanted for murder near Pharr

By Nathaniel Puente
 7 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested one man in connection to a murder that occurred on Thursday and are still searching for additional suspects.

According to a release, Gabriel Quintanilla, 43, was found dead in an open field near the intersection of McColl Road and Whalen Road on Thursday at 3 p.m. by McAllen police. The McAllen Police Department notified Pharr police of the incident and turned over the investigation to their department.

Quintanilla was found with apparent severe blunt force trauma to his head. Police believe he was assaulted beforehand in Pharr.

Investigators have linked three men to the murder. Alexandro Treviño, 18, was taken into custody in connection to the investigation. He is awaiting arraignment for his charges.

The vehicle believed to be used by the suspects (photo: Pharr PD)

Another suspect, Christian Santos, 17, is wanted but has not yet been arrested. Police are also searching for an unidentified third male suspect that may be driving a red Dodge Charger.

Investigators say the murder is believed to stem from a family matter. The deceased man and suspects knew each other.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it is available.

