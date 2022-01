Lawmakers have just 35 days, and Republicans can throw a spanner in the works, so both sides need to show pragmatism.Communications and compromise should be the watchwords for the 2020 legislative session, which begins Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Oregon Legislature meets for long sessions in odd-numbered years and short-sessions in even-numbered years. This session begins Feb. 1 and is guaranteed to end March 7, regardless of what the lawmakers do — or don't — accomplish. We urge the Democrats in control of both chambers, and the governorship, to concentrate on fixing what's broken, not reaching for the stars. We're now...

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO