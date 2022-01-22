How To Use a Mortar and Pestle, the 35,000-Year-Old Tools Every Kitchen Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If your cookware could use an upgrade, you'll want to shop Williams Sonoma's sale on All-Clad cookware. The brand, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, is known for its wide array of high-quality products, ranging from fry pans and saucepans to steamers and stock pots. And with a savings of up to 35% off a wide array of products, now is certainly the time to stock up. The All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Saucepan with Lid (from $64.95, originally $83, williams-sonoma.com) has a three-layer nonstick interior to allow for easy food release and resist scratches. A stainless steel set is another essential to have at the ready in your kitchen. Consider the All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Five-Piece Cookware Set ($499.95, originally $549.95, williams-sonoma.com), which features a lidded saucepan, a lidded sauté pan, and a fry pan. Ahead, shop all of our favorites from the sale.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO