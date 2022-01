In 1980, leftist historian Howard Zinn published the first edition of A People’s History of the United States, issued as a corrective against the reverent visions of American history offered by his contemporaries. Zinn’s America was not a land of freedom or opportunity, but a land of greed and inequality from its inception. It was colonized by brutal despots, designed to serve the interests of wealthy slave-owners, and allowed the rich to do more or less as they pleased to the poor. It’s hard to overstate the impact of A People’s History: it became one of the most popular history books ever written, paving the way for a more critical view of American history to reach the mainstream.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO