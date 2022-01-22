ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Be Curiously Engaged by Rev. Elizabeth Rowley Hogue

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IADWo_0dsVTdrd00

Zen teacher Charlotte Joko Beck said, “Joy is exactly what’s happening, minus our opinion of it.”

Are you experiencing life as it is, or are you experiencing your thoughts about life? Our thoughts have power and can seem like the truth. Often they are based on past experiences cultivated by a need to protect or defend. What if, instead, we allowed our past experiences to inform us but not run us? It is possible with curiosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EBYJ_0dsVTdrd00
Rev. Elizabeth Rowley is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at revelizabeth@cccsl.org.

Curiosity allows us to be present, in the moment, observing what is. Being curious enables us to engage with our experience without resistance, without being preoccupied with our thoughts and stories (our commentary) about what’s happening.

In a leadership course I once took, I learned that we tend to take what happened in our lives and collapse that with our story about what happened. It is in that collapse where our suffering occurs. When we pull the two apart, we have what happened and our story about what happened. Now we are empowered to choose whether we want to release our story about what happened or keep it. In keeping it, we will continue to feed and perpetuate it with our precious mental energy, allowing it to grow and become our way of moving through the world. But, on the other hand, releasing our story about what happened liberates us. Left with what happened and no story about it, it is much easier for us to face, feel, process, and heal without the story.

Sooner or later, you’re going to realize that a singular belief has dictated your entire experience on the planet for a long time and decide to release it. So you might as well make it happen sooner than later.

Dr. Ernest Holmes was widely known as “the eternal question mark.” He was curious about everything. Curiosity is about embracing the now and observing what is. With focused attention, our curiosity enables us to rediscover a natural inquisitiveness, just like when we were children.

Back to what Zen teacher Charlotte Joko Beck said, “Joy is exactly what’s happening, minus our opinion of it.” We were each birthed into existence on the planet at this time for a purpose. The more we can release our stories and be present in the now, the quicker we become who we came here to be. The world needs us to be all we came here to be. So be curiously engaged; get in the game of what’s happening right now in your immediate surroundings. Your time as a spectator is over.

Observe, ask, wonder, repeat. As you consciously engage in the practice of being curious, you will feel the sweet liberation of living life in the now where anything is possible. Spontaneous joy will erupt and bubble up from your toes. The best gift is that you get to choose. Once you have chosen to be curious, it’s all about the practice until your practice becomes permanent.

And so it is.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
The Atascadero News

“Having a Positive Perspective for the New Year”

Dr. Warren Wiersbe, who was a well-known theologian and pastor in America, made a very important and true statement: “Outlook Determines Outcome.” What is going to happen to each of us in the new year to a great extent will be determined by our mental attitude and perspective of life. Dr. Wiersbe was a Christian who believed that the Bible was the Word of God and the basis for having a positive outlook on Life. In this devotion, I want to share with you five biblical concepts that will produce a positive and prosperous attitude for dealing with everything that will occur in our lives in 2022. Each concept will begin with the letter “P.”
RELIGION
New Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such one in the spirit of meekness, considering yourself, lest you also be tempted.”. REV. WALKER SAYS: As the Body of Christ, if a brother or sister is overtaken, makes a mistake and sins, we who know who Jesus is restores and puts back in place like a bone out of joint. We then restore that person with kindness, because it may happen to us.
RELIGION
Globe Gazette

Rev. Laube: The Love of Christ

Have you noticed how angry many people have become in the last couple of years? I mean, angry people are every where, it just seems to me, they have gotten worse. Even I have been angry at times, and then I step back and think, why? My anger is not going to change anything. I was taught at a young age, “Love Conquers All” so why be hateful and so angry? A few weeks ago, I watched the movie with Tom Hanks starring as Mr. Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” It took me back to my childhood days where things were much simpler. I didn’t have to worry about a whole lot, and I could be a child of God.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Holmes
The Atascadero News

Know-It-Alls Never Do By Lee Pitts

I have a hard time taking advice. I gladly accept advice from people who have far more experience than myself, but when people start telling me how to do things they’ve never done before, I stop listening. Conversely, I’ve always found it frustrating that people who really are experts...
NASA
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Rowley
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
StyleCaster

BIP’s Riley & Maurissa Broke Up Because of Their ‘Different Lives’—Here’s the Real Reason They Split

Since their split, Bachelor Nation has been wondering: Why did Riley and Maurissa break up after Bachelor in Paradise? Riley Christian, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Maurissa Gunn, a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in 2021. Maurissa was a part of the 20-plus contestants who arrived on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico (where Bachelor in Paradise films) in the first week and received a rose from Connor Brennan, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. Riley arrived in...
MLB
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jordan Peterson: Anger as Joe Rogan guest says being trans is ‘contagion’ similar to ‘satanic ritual abuse’

A guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast has claimed that being transgender is a “contagion” similar to “satanic ritual abuse.”Rogan, who has recently come under widespread criticism for Covid misinformation on his show, also suggested that social acceptance of the trans community was a sign of “civilisations collapsing.”Rogan made the comments in a conversation with Canadian psychology professor Jordan Peterson on 25 January, in which he asked the right-wing academic what caused an individual to be trans.Mr Peterson told him that being trans was a “sociological contagion” which he compared to “the satanic ritual abuse accusations that emerged in daycares in...
SOCIETY
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
945
Followers
2K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy