CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Flour Bluff residents are upset over the condition of a stretch of Yorktown Boulevard that they say was left damaged by a construction company. It's located at the site of a development known as Yorktown Heights being worked on by MVR Construction. According to the City of Corpus Christi, they have been reaching out to MVR to repair the strip of roadway, which was excavated back in October of last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO