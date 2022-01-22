ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Stocks Just Had Their Worst Week Since March 2020 as Peloton and Netflix Scared Investors

By Ari Levy, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasdaq suffered its steepest weekly drop since March 2020, dropping 7.6%. Bad news from Peloton and Netflix raised concern that consumer demand is weakening as investors gear up for quarterly results from the biggest companies. IBM, Microsoft and Intel all report results next week. Peloton fell below its...

NBC Chicago

Cramer Says Selling Not Done for Tech Stocks Trading at High Multiples to Sales: ‘Those Have Had It'

It's been a bloody few weeks for once high-flying tech stocks and CNBC's Jim Cramer believes there is still a bit more carnage to go for some parts of the market. "Tomorrow you got to do some selling...if you own stocks that are selling at a multiple to sales...those have had it," the "Mad Money" host said on a CNBC Special Report on Monday evening, following a volatile session for stocks.
WQAD

YOUR MONEY with Mark: US stock market's worst weekly performance since 2020

MOLINE, Ill. — So far, 2022 has not been kind to the U.S. Stock Market … or anyone who invests in it. After the closing bell on Jan. 21, the S&P 500 was down nearly 6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 5%, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down nearly 8% - its worst start to a new year since 2008.
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Dropped About 50% From Its All-Time High—But Experts Warn ‘Downturns Like This Are Normal'

The cryptocurrency market selloff continues on Monday, with its overall value down $130 billion in the last 24 hours alone. Bitcoin fell below $34,000 Monday morning, and is currently trading at around $36,011, Coin Metrics data shows. Ether is also tumbling, now priced at around $2,373. The two leading cryptocurrencies by market value have dropped about 50% from their all-time highs in November, when bitcoin hit around $69,000 and ether hit $4,878 during a rally on November 10.
cheddar.com

Monday's Market Rout: Stocks Head for Worst Month Since March 2020 Ahead of Fed Meeting

Markets started the week on a rocky note: the major indexes at most points during the day were double digits off of their highs, on the path to their worst performances since March 2020 and for the Nasdaq, since October 2008. Investors were skittish about the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to announce more details about its plans to hike interest rates and taper asset purchasing this year. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at National Securities, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's market meltdown, why investors were feeling pressure, what to expect from the Fed, and more.
iheart.com

Dow Down For 7th Straight Day As Stocks Near Worst Month Since March 2020

The stock market continued to slide on Monday (January 24) amid ongoing tensions with Russia over its military buildup near the border of Ukraine and concerns about a possible rate hike from the Federal Reserve. “The big story so far in 2022 has been the rapid move higher in interest...
theedgemarkets.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes deepen slide

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 22): Wall Street's main indices ended sharply lower on Friday (Jan 21) as Netflix shares plunged after a weak earnings report, capping a brutal week for stocks that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log their biggest weekly percentage drops since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
stockxpo.com

Nasdaq, S&P Finish Worst Week Since March 2020

All three major U.S. indexes fell for a third consecutive week, continuing their slide to start 2022, with investors worried about the prospect of higher interest rates and their effect on valuations. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index wrapped up their worst weeks since March 2020; the Nasdaq has...
thebalance.com

Stock Market Has Worst Week Since Pandemic Hit

That’s how many months it’s been—going back to the pandemic’s first onslaught—since the S&P 500 or Nasdaq Composite have had a week this bad. The S&P 500 Index, one of the most popular benchmarks for stocks, slid 5.7% this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.6%. The last time either had fallen as much in one week was March 2020, when initial news of COVID-19 crushed the market.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The pandemic boom is over. Just ask Peloton and Netflix

When the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world in 2020, investors responded by pouring money into companies that would benefit from people spending much more time at home. Netflix and Peloton were two of the biggest pandemic winners, along with video call provider Zoom Video and electronic signature firm DocuSign.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
TheStreet

Netflix, Peloton, Intel, Microsoft And Slumping Tech Stocks - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, January 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Mixed Amid Worst Week For Tech Since 2020. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Friday, following on from a tech-lead selloff late Thursday that extended the Nasdaq's worst week in two years, as investors worry the the Fed's inflation fight will intensify just as consumer-lead growth is beginning to wane.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stock losses accelerate into the close: Nasdaq drops 2%, notching worst week since 2020

Stocks ended a volatile week lower, with investors rotating further away from growth and technology stocks that had outperformed early on during the pandemic. The Nasdaq plummeted nearly 3%, clocking in its worst week since March 2020, while the S&P 500 and Dow accelerated losses. A day earlier, the Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week. The Nasdaq has shed 12% for the year-to-date.
KIVI-TV

Wall Street has its worst week since March 2020

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS & SCRIPPS NATIONAL — A tumultuous week of trading ended with stocks falling again on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, and notched its worst weekly performance since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.7%. This week alone, the...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Choppy as Worst Week Since 2020 Looms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is struggling for direction midday. After erasing this morning's losses and briefly climbing into the black, the blue-chip index is back lower at last check. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has followed the Dow's price action, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) has been stuck firmly in the red.
