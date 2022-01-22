Hospitals impacted by COVID-19 seeking federal help

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte hospitals are so full and understaffed that they’re asking the federal government to come to their aid. Atrium Health specifically is making the request for 50 medical workers at its 18 hospitals in Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area, according to state documents.

It’s unclear how much, if any, help the federal government will give Charlotte area hospitals, but we do know from state documents that the hospital region has the highest COVID numbers in the state.

North Carolina is sounding the alarms calling in the federal government to send 50 medical workers to help out at Atrium hospitals in the Charlotte area because of a surge in COVID cases and a decrease in staffing.

“One of the first places we know that we first see strain is for example the emergency department, so working with support staffing there so we are working to continue to assess what’s needed and then working with our federal partners to see if there’s additional support that can be brought in,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, Acting Senior Deputy Director for the Division of Public Health.

NC DHHS says Atrium Health is currently above 95% capacity and that the state, in partnership with Atrium, is calling on the feds to help beef up its hospital staff.

The state says Atrium Health has tried several things, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers, limiting non-urgent procedures and closing specialty centers, but they still need help.

Dr. Julie Swann is an expert on health systems in North Carolina.

“What we do know is that when hospitals get full, mortality increases from all causes, so that could be from a car wreck or a heart attack or something else, but your care could be a little bit more delayed than what you would have had otherwise, and sometimes that delay is critical,” said Swann.

According to the request for help to FEMA, in the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which includes Atrium and other Charlotte area hospitals, the region only has 8% of staffed ICU beds available and 18% of total inpatient beds available.

“There just is not capacity to send from one hospital to another, one state to another or even to use traveling nurses, as a lot of hospitals have been doing.” said Swann.

That expert says there are very few resources even from the federal government. The state says it is waiting to hear back from the feds on Atrium’s request.

Queen City News asked Atrium to speak about the situation, but they did not make anyone available Friday.

Atrium Health released the following statement to Queen City News:

As we enter the third year of this pandemic, health care workers have shown extreme resiliency over the past two years, time and time again, rising to meet the needs of the community when COVID cases surge. But, as a community-based hospital system who cares for all, we need more health providers to ensure the availability and the high levels of care that people rightly expect continues, especially now with each day seemingly bringing a new record number of admissions. We appreciate and support Governor Cooper’s efforts to help hospital systems, like Atrium Health, manage the large influx of COVID admissions currently taking place across the state and the nation with help from the state and the federal government .



It’s important that people take COVID-19 seriously – especially the highly contagious Omicron variant – and continue to wear masks when around others, keep a safe distance from people, practice good hand hygiene and, most importantly, by getting the recommended vaccinations and booster when available. More than 92% of COVID patients on life support in our hospitals are unvaccinated. If everyone who was eligible to be vaccinated got their shots, we would all be well-positioned for a return to normalcy in our daily lives.

