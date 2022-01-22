ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says He'd Buy Disney After Its Shares Slid on Negative Netflix News

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he views the sell-off in Disney as a buying opportunity for investors. "I want to own stocks that are brought down in a guilt-by-association fiasco and that's exactly what happened to Disney today," the "Mad Money" host said. Netflix's forecast of slowing subscriber growth...

NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Greenbrier Companies Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ThredUp: "See, that's the kind of stuff [that] used to work. An interesting growth clothing exchange. I've just go to tell you [it's a no-go]."
STOCKS
Android Central

Disney Plus takes its fight to Netflix by expanding into 53 new markets

Disney Plus plans to expand into more than 50 new markets this year. The streaming service aims to reach more than 160 countries by fiscal 2023. It is expected to begin expanding in various regions this summer, including South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Disney Plus surpassed more...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock bounces off 22-month low after Pershing Square hedge fund buys shares

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, +9.15% bounced 4.8% in premarket trading Thursday, off a 22-month closing low in the previous session, after Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund bought 3.1 million of the streaming video services company's shares "beginning on Friday and over the past several days." Based on Wednesday's closing price of $359.70, which was the lowest since March 27, 2020, the shares purchased would be valued at about $1.12 billion, or about 0.7% of Netflix's market capitalization of $159.33 billion. Ackman's announcement comes after the stock had plunged 30.3% amid a five-day losing streak, highlighted by the 21.8% selloff on Friday after a disappointing fourth-quarter report and outlook. Pershing Square didn't own any Netflix shares at the end of the third quarter, according to the latest 13F filing. The stock has tumbled 45.7% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
