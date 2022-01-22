leave-detection-and-feature

This M-file contains MATLAB code for data normalization function, considering the real time systems will give the output variables(data) in the form of analog and these variables(data) are directly fed to the network as training patterns, higher valued input variables may tend to suppress the influence of smaller ones. Also, these data are directly applied to the network, there is a risk of the simulated neurons reaching the saturated conditions. If the neurons get saturated, then the changes in the input value will produce a very small change or no change in the output value. This affects the network training to a great extent. So the data are normalized before being presented to the neural network such that ANN will give equal priority to all the inputs. Data normalization compresses the range of training data between 0 and 1 or -1 to +1 depending on the type of transfer function.

