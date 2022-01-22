leave-detection-and-feature

This program was written for the computation of integral length scale from high resolution 2D images (eg, SEM, AFM, optical profile, Xray, etc). Firstly, The two-point autocorrelation function, Z(m, n), where (m, n) are the lags in pixels in the two orthogonal directions, are computed for the image using the Wiener-Khintchine theorem and MATLAB's fft2 and ifft2 functions. Then the 1D, isotropic autocorrelation function is then computed following the approach of Berryman, J.G. Finally, the integral length scale at the first zero crossing is then evaluated.
