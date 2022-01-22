ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
leave-detection-and-feature

mathworks.com
 7 days ago

Thanks to Vijaya Bylaiah This file contains two codes and 186 photos...

www.mathworks.com

hackaday.com

Machine Learning Detects Distracted Politicians

[Dries Depoorter] has a knack for highly technical projects with a solid artistic bent to them, and this piece is no exception. The Flemish Scrollers is a software system that watches live streamed sessions of the Flemish government, and uses Python and machine learning to identify and highlight politicians who pull out phones and start scrolling. The results? Pushed out live on Twitter and Instagram, naturally. The project started back in July 2021, and has been dutifully running ever since, so by now we expect that holding one’s phone where the camera can see it is probably considered a rookie mistake.
mathworks.com

model-based-spike-detection

Fig.1 - SNEO Simulink model. git clone https://github.com/MattiaDif/model-based-spike-detection.git. SingleChannelModels: folder that contains the Simulink model for spike detection in single-channel modality subdivided by category. The files named with the prefix float_sch are the spike detection Simulink models, while the files named with the prefix float_sch_run are the Matlab scripts to control the model parameters and lunch the simulation.
mathworks.com

Detection of ships on satellite images using YOLO v2

This MATLAB example demonstrates how to extract useful information from satellite images using a simple deep learning based ship detector, which can be included in a broad range of situational awareness sensors of maritime autonomous surface ships. Download MATLAB LiveScript "YOLO_ship_detector.mlx" and data "data.zip" Download MATLAB Add-On with a pretrained...
mathworks.com

A MATLAB Script for Predicting the Evolution of Lunar Orbits

PDF document and MATLAB script named lprop_matlab which can be used to predict the long-term evolution of lunar orbits. The software integrates the selenocentric or moon-centered Cartesian equations of motion using a variable step size Runge-Kutta-Fehlberg 7(8) numerical method. The selenocentric equations of motion include the non-spherical gravity of the moon and (optionally) the point-mass gravity of the earth and sun. The ephemeris source for this script is JPL DE421 and the default lunar gravity model is LP150q.
mathworks.com

Multivariable control of the coupled four-tank system

For the purpose of studying multivariable systems and controller design, the problem of four coupled tanks is considered at a certain point of operation. This system is suitable for the study of linear and nonlinear controllers and exhibits minimum and non-minimum phase behavior when linearized. This behavior is verified by changing the position of the configuration valve. For the design of the controllers, the LQR control technique is used.
mathworks.com

3D surface topography parameters from images

This program was written for the computation of 3D surface topography parameters from high resolution images (eg, AFM, optical profilometer, etc). Parameters relevant to the characterization of the adhesion properties of the rough surface are herein computed. These include areal amplitude, areal spatial, and areal hybrid parameters. Results compare favourably with those computed from the commercial software, Scanning Probe Image Processor (SPIP).
mathworks.com

Apparent Coordinates of the Moon, Sun or a Planet

PDF document and a MATLAB function named aplanet1.m, and a demonstration script, named demo_aplanet1.m that can be used to determine the apparent geocentric and topocentric coordinates of the Moon, Sun or a planet. The source ephemeris for this routine is a JPL binary ephemeris file. These applications use several functions ported to MATLAB from the Fortran version of the NOVAS (Naval Observatory Vector Astrometry Subroutines) source code developed at the United States Naval Observatory (www.usno.navy.mil/USNO/astronomical-applications/software-products/novas).
mathworks.com

Data Normalization function

This M-file contains MATLAB code for data normalization function, considering the real time systems will give the output variables(data) in the form of analog and these variables(data) are directly fed to the network as training patterns, higher valued input variables may tend to suppress the influence of smaller ones. Also, these data are directly applied to the network, there is a risk of the simulated neurons reaching the saturated conditions. If the neurons get saturated, then the changes in the input value will produce a very small change or no change in the output value. This affects the network training to a great extent. So the data are normalized before being presented to the neural network such that ANN will give equal priority to all the inputs. Data normalization compresses the range of training data between 0 and 1 or -1 to +1 depending on the type of transfer function.
mathworks.com

Fitting quadratic curves and surfaces

Generating points along an ellipse or ellipsoid, plotting ellipses and ellipsoids in various parametric representations, and fitting ellipses, ellipsoids or other quadratic curves and surfaces to noisy data occur frequently in fields such as computer vision, pattern recognition and system identification. This toolbox provides a fairly comprehensive toolset of estimating...
mathworks.com

Import .vol data to MATLAB

The code was written and finalized in 2019 with MATLAB R2018b. To the best of my knowledge, there was no other functionality that would directly import .vol-files. This code let's you import volumetric CT data from General Electric/Waygate CT systems like v|tome|x M that has been reconstructed with their pheonix datos|x software (.vol-format) to MATLAB.
mathworks.com

Automatic panorama stitcher (AutoPanoStitch)

Change the hyper parameters accordingly if needed. But it is not required though. % Feature matching input.detector = 'SIFT'; % 'HARRIS' | 'SIFT' | 'FAST' | 'SURF' | 'BRISK' | 'ORB' | 'KAZE' input.Matchingmethod = 'Approximate'; %'Exhaustive' (default) | 'Approximate' input.Matchingthreshold = 1.5; %10.0 or 1.0 (default) | percent value in the range (0, 100] | depends on binary and non-binary features input.Ratiothreshold = 0.6; % ratio in the range (0,1] % Image matching (RANSAC) input.Inliersconfidence = 99.9; input.maxIter = 2000; input.Transformationtype = 'projective'; %'rigid' | 'similarity' | 'affine' | 'projective' input.MaxDistance = 1.50; %1.5; % Image blending and panorama input.sigmaN = 10; input.sigmag = 0.1; input.resizeImage = 1; input.resizeStitchedImage = 1; input.blending = 'multiband'; % 'multiband' | 'linear' | 'none' input.bands = 2; % Post-processing input.canvas_color = 'black'; input.showCropBoundingBox = 1; input.blackRange = 0; input.whiteRange = 250; input.showPlot = 1;
mathworks.com

PSO + LPQ Image Features

PSO LPQ Image Features %% PSO-LPQ Image Features - Created in 22 Jan 2022 by Seyed Muhammad Hossein Mousavi % This code extracts Local Phase Quantization (LPQ) features out of 100 % samples of images in 10 classes. LPQ features are in the family of frequency based features. % Then desired number of PSO features % will be selected out of extracted LPQ features which have highest % impact. Actually, you can select n strongest features. Results show, % however number of selected features goes down, but recognition accuracy % is almost intact. 'nf' is number of selected features by PSO. Images are % stores in 'data' folder. % ------------------------------------------------ % Feel free to contact me if you find any problem using the code: % Author: SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi % My Email: mosavi.a.i.buali@gmail.com % My Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=PtvQvAQAAAAJ&hl=en % My GitHub: https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi?tab=repositories % My ORCID: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6906-2152 % My Scopus: https://www.scopus.com/authid/detail.uri?authorId=57193122985 % My MathWorks: https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/profile/authors/9763916# % my RG: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Seyed-Mousavi-17 % ------------------------------------------------ % Hope it help you, enjoy the code and wish me luck :)
mathworks.com

BOS Setup Generator

BOS Setup Generator is an app developed to perform (and speed up) the setup design process of a Background Oriented Schlieren experiment. The app allows to control all the typical parameters of a BOS entocentric setup, providing the necessary tools to find the best trade-off between system resolution and system sensitivity. It is organized in two configurations, 'Computational configuration' and 'Comparison configuration', which can be easily activated through the 'Comparison switch' placed in the 'Resolution section'.
mathworks.com

Radial autocorrelation function calculation from 2D images

This program was written for the computation of integral length scale from high resolution 2D images (eg, SEM, AFM, optical profile, Xray, etc). Firstly, The two-point autocorrelation function, Z(m, n), where (m, n) are the lags in pixels in the two orthogonal directions, are computed for the image using the Wiener-Khintchine theorem and MATLAB's fft2 and ifft2 functions. Then the 1D, isotropic autocorrelation function is then computed following the approach of Berryman, J.G. Finally, the integral length scale at the first zero crossing is then evaluated.
mathworks.com

Generalized matrix operators

The functions mtimes_.m, mldivide_.m, and mrdivide_.m generalize the corresponding MATLAB functions for multidimensional arrays, implemented elementwise (with implicit singleton expansion) in dimensions 3, 4, ... .
mathworks.com

Mars Rover Model in Simscape

This example models a mars rover that navigates a path on uneven terrain to retrieve a sample. Contact forces are modeled between the six driven wheels and the terrain. Path following and speed control algorithms adjust the wheel steer angles and speeds to guide the rover to the sample. Inverse...
mathworks.com

Tortuosity / Connected Path Calculation for 3D Structures

Https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.938.8797&rep=rep1&type=pdf. Note: The code will attempt to automatically MEX a .cpp file. The input "Alpha" is a 3D matrix where each voxel represents the tortuosity of that voxel (or the cost of traveling that voxel). For example, in the case where we have a literal 3D labyrinth consisting of perfectly solid walls and empty space, walls would be marked with '0' (impossible to pass) and empty space would be marked with '1'. If there was a road patch full of vines in there that would make it hard to walk, that would be marked by say '2' because it costs twice as much time/effort to pass through that voxel.
mathworks.com

Earth-to-Mars Interplanetary TCM Optimization - SNOPT

PDF document and a MATLAB script called e2m_tcm_snopt which can be used to solve the classic one impulse, Earth-to-Mars interplanetary trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) optimization problem. The software implements a simple shooting method that attempts to minimize the TCM delta-v while numerically integrating the n-body heliocentric equations of motion and solving for user-defined final orbit conditions at Mars.
theiet.org

Trains given ability to detect leaves on the line and other 'hazards'

A system that allows trains to detect “low adhesion hazards”, such as leaves on the line or other issues that could cause the rail equivalent of black ice, has been developed by researchers from Loughborough University. Low adhesion is caused by the contamination of railways lines by biological,...
mathworks.com

Fast Sweeping Method in 2D and 3D

Danny van der Haven, dannyvdhaven@gmail.com, last updated: 2022/01/24. This MATLAB code uses the Fast Sweeping method [1] to reinitialise a level set or signed-distance function. Given a discrete function F that gives the distance to a surface at F = 0, this algorithm detects the grid points adjacent to the...
