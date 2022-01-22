ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

RECALL: Frozen items may have milk or Listeria

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago

Grocery stores recall frozen food items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PbBo_0dsVRRR300

New food safety recall has affected these items.

they may already have made into your fridge.

Amy’s Kitchen is recalling “Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze” over traces of milk

15,626 cases of Amy’s Kitchen frozen Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze recalled due to traces of undeclared milk.

A recall notice posted by the FDA states, anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk who consumes it could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Amy’s Kitchen is working to make sure that these affected products are no longer being distributed by retailers.

It is important to check you items to see if you may have purchased any affect products.

If you have purchased Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Mac & Cheeze and the Best Before Date reads 10/2023 please discard the item.

Or return it to where you purchased it for a full refund.

Massive recall on Bistak food products

Lidl Steamtable Spinach could be contaminated with Listeria

Lidl is a discount chain and is quickly expanding.

Shoppers should be aware that this product is being recalled and poses a threat of a possible health risk.

Certain lots of Lidl-branded Frozen Chopped Spinach may be contaminated with Listeria.

The following states sold the product

  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia

The impacted lot number includes R17963 or R17663.

And have a Best By date of 09/10/23.

Throw away or return impacted items.

Afterwards sanitize your kitchen for yours and your loved ones safety.

What is Listeria?

Food contaminated by Listeria can cause a serious infection.

In healthy individuals this will cause

  • Diarrhea
  • Headache
  • High fever
  • Nausea
  • Stiffness
  • Stomach pains

For children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems this could cause a fatal infection.

