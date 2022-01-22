ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Monster Truck Nitro Tour to be held in Jackson

By Anthony Howard
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Jackson.

There will be two shows tomorrow at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Doors open at noon and the first show is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and the second show will be at 7:30.

Promoters said the event will be fun for all ages.

“We’ll have five monster trucks here, we got the dueling robots and I’m hearing we’re going to have to cut off the go-carts at a certain number. That’s going to be pretty exciting, they’re going to be racing around here,” said promoter Tony Moderazzo.

“Making a lot of carnage, moving cars around, making jumps, whatever. When you hear the crowd go crazy, a lot of times 12,000 people in a little place like this it’s so loud you don’t hear the motor, you just feel vibrations.”

Tickets are on sale now at the coliseum and on Ticketmaster.

