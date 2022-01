Markets started the week on a rocky note: the major indexes at most points during the day were double digits off of their highs, on the path to their worst performances since March 2020 and for the Nasdaq, since October 2008. Investors were skittish about the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to announce more details about its plans to hike interest rates and taper asset purchasing this year. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at National Securities, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's market meltdown, why investors were feeling pressure, what to expect from the Fed, and more.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO