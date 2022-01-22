ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

By MICHAEL SHERIDAN
Fresno Bee
 8 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the Final Frontier. The official trailer out Friday for the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Picard” revealed that the Oscar-winning actress is beaming back to the franchise for the first time since 1994. Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan, a recurring...

www.fresnobee.com

GeekTyrant

STAR TREK: PICARD Gets a New Premiere Date and Poster

Patrick Stewart recently shared a new poster for his upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, and he also announced a premiere date! The show is now set to debut on March 3rd, instead of in February. Regardless of the date change, we don’t really have to wait much longer, and it’s gonna be great to watch Picard’s story continue!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Release Date Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Have you been anxiously waiting for the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Paramount+ has finally announced that the show will launch on Thursday, March 3rd. One of the 10 episodes will be released each week. A poster and a teaser video were unveiled last year. Picard was renewed for...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: John de Lancie Reveals Why Q Returns in Picard Season 2

John de Lancie is exciting about Q's return in Star Trek: Picard Season 2!. There is little doubt that people are already excited about Star Trek: Picard Season 2 now that the trailer for the series has been dropped. After all, it teased Q's return and how he's going to mess things up for Jean-Luc Picard yet again. But why has Q returned in the first place? John de Lancie has opened up about his character's intentions as well as his own personal reason for reprising the role.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Picard second season trailer offers first look at Guinan

Star Trek: Picard debuts on Paramount+ on March 3, 2022. It’s been a long time since Admiral Picard has seen his friend, Guinan, but fans already knew the El-Aurian was making a return to the admiral’s world as Patrick Stewart himself had asked Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of Star Trek: Picard. And the second trailer that just dropped (which Patrick Stewart shared on his Twitter) offers us a glimpse of the reunion between Picard and his friend of many years.
PARAMOUNT, CA
geekspin

When does Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere?

Star Trek: Picard season 2 has a new release date. Originally announced to premiere in February, the sophomore run of the Patrick Stewart-led series is now set to debut on March 3rd on Paramount+, with new episodes of the season dropping weekly on the streamer every Thursday. In the show,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Jonathan Frakes unsure about TNG reunion on Star Trek: Picard

Jonathan Frakes may disappoint fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since Star Trek: Picard debuted, The Next Generation fans have been hoping for the possibility of seeing a reunion of Admiral Picard and all of his former crew members. They got part of their wish in the first season with the appearance of Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. And with the second season right around the corner, they’ll be seeing more of Spiner and the addition of John de Lancie’s Q. But is there hope that the remaining characters who served aboard the Enterprise with Picard will show up?
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

The Official Star Trek: Picard Season Two Trailer Has Arrived

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer for season two of its hit original series Star Trek: Picard. Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. In addition, the trailer unveils a first look at Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, reprising her beloved role as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Star Trek Picard Will End With Its Third Season According to Patrick Stewart

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 3rd and it has already been renewed for a third year. But according to Patrick Stewart and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, the show will wrap up at that point. In an interview with SFX Magazine, the two indicated that the end of the show was “imminent” and that a three season run was always the plan. The news does not come as a huge surprise seeing as Stewart is 81 years old and likely not interested in committing to many more seasons of an ongoing show. Star Trek: The Next Generation ran for seven seasons and 178 episodes (plus four movies), and Picard acts as a coda to that series to an extent, bringing in several actors from TNG. Note that this does not count as an official announcement as Paramount+ has not indicated the series is ending yet. That streamer is currently pushing hard on the Trek franchise and could try to convince Stewart to come back for a fourth year. But more likely than not, this one will wrap up at three seasons as planned. You can get a preview of the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which has a deep dive on Picard Season 2, at this link.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Could Star Trek: Picard be ending after season 3?

Star Trek: Picard appears to be done after season three. Star Trek: Picard was launched with the idea of giving Patrick Stewart one more run with the Star Trek franchise. The former lead of The Next Generation era of Trek, and the man who made French captain Jean-Luc Picard all sorts of British, had not played the role since 2002. The idea was to give Picard a Logan-like appeal. Logan, which was basically the end of the Fox-owned X-Men films, also featured Stewart.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Could a Raffi and Seven of Nine series come after Star Trek: Picard?

Star Trek: Picard is confirmed to be ending at the end of season three. With Patrick Stewart’s recent confirmation to SFX Magazine that Star Trek: Picard would be ending after the series’ third season, could a spin-off be in the works? As we recently reported, Raffi (portrayed by Michelle Hurd) and Seven of Nine (portrayed by Jeri Ryan) are starring in an audio drama with their characters serving as the main stars. That seems to be setting the course for more adventures without Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Whoops, Q broke reality in the Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

Star Trek: Picard season 1 ultimately divided our big Star Trek fans — and if you’re still hoping to catch up, we won’t spoil the big revelations of its ending. But since it was designed as a miniseries, not an ongoing relaunch of The Next Generation, there was a sense of finality to where things ended in Picard’s “last mission.” But Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Jean-Luc after nearly 20 years, and ... you don’t just let him walk away. So now we have season 2, and a trailer that’s going for scope.
TV SERIES
