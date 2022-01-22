Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere on Paramount+ on March 3rd and it has already been renewed for a third year. But according to Patrick Stewart and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, the show will wrap up at that point. In an interview with SFX Magazine, the two indicated that the end of the show was “imminent” and that a three season run was always the plan. The news does not come as a huge surprise seeing as Stewart is 81 years old and likely not interested in committing to many more seasons of an ongoing show. Star Trek: The Next Generation ran for seven seasons and 178 episodes (plus four movies), and Picard acts as a coda to that series to an extent, bringing in several actors from TNG. Note that this does not count as an official announcement as Paramount+ has not indicated the series is ending yet. That streamer is currently pushing hard on the Trek franchise and could try to convince Stewart to come back for a fourth year. But more likely than not, this one will wrap up at three seasons as planned. You can get a preview of the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which has a deep dive on Picard Season 2, at this link.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO