It’s time to start heating up the month of January with the Deep Silver and Friends Sale on the Xbox Store! With amazing discounts on top titles like Saints Row, Metro, Chorus, and others, you’re sure to find something great to help you kickstart gaming in 2022. Act fast! The Deep Silver and Friends Sale on the Xbox Store only runs from January 25 to 31. Learn more about some of the premiere games below and click here to check out all the games on sale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO