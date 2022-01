The U.S. men's national team is set to take the pitch at a chilly Lower.com Field tonight (Thursday, Jan. 27) in a World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador. In advance of the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., set aside some time to read a new Sports Illustrated profile on U.S. forward Tim Weah. The piece, from reporter Brian Straus, details how Weah has overcome both injuries and the weight of his last name (his father, George Weah, is a former pro soccer player and winner of the Ballon d'Or) in order to emerge as a key player for the U.S. team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO