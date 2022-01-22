Virginia mother threatens to bring guns to school in warning to district over mask mandates

A Virginia woman chose not to mask her feelings during a school board meeting this week where she threatened to bring loaded guns if a mask mandate was adopted. The woman, Amelia King, is now under investigation by law enforcement.

"No mask mandates," King said at the Page County Public Schools meeting Thursday night. "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, all right, that's not happening,"



King then went on to say she would "bring every single gun, loaded and ready" and "call every" before being cut off by the school board, who said her time was up, according to Courthouse News . She is then seen leaving and saying, “I’ll see y’all on Monday.”



PCPS Superintendent Antonia Fox and school board Chairwoman Megan Gordon released a statement Friday condemning King’s comments, saying such behavior "is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division," they said.

"Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is investigating the incident and is in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney, as well as state and federal officials," the statement said, also revealing that PCPS would be responding to King's threats by increasing the presence of law enforcement in area schools on both Friday and Monday.

"Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other,” the statement read. "Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate."

Page County officials voted to approve the optional wearing of masks, which is in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order rescinding a state mask mandate and leaving it up to each child's parents whether they are subject to wear a mask, which is meant to hinder the spread of COVID-19. The order, which has sparked a legal challenge from Chesapeake parents, is set to go into effect Jan. 24, according to WHSV .

As of Friday evening, the PCPS website has not yet reflected the decision and still says masks are required.

Youngkin said in a Friday press release that his order "is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask" and was instead about "empowering parents." The press release said the Republican governor is confident that "the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents" over his executive order but that in the meantime, he encourages "all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process."