Basketball

Duke’s basketball schedule, altered by COVID, is complete once again

By Steve Wiseman
myrtlebeachonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke’s basketball game at Clemson, postponed last month due to COVID-19 protocols, has a new date and time. The Blue Devils will play the Tigers on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will be televised by ACC Network. Duke was originally scheduled...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

