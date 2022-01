Labour have chosen nurse Paulette Hamilton to contest Birmingham Erdington following the death of MP Jack Dromey The 73-year-old father-of-three, who had represented the electorate since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes on January 7.Ms Hamilton, who worked for the NHS for 25 years and re-joined the healthcare frontline during the pandemic to support the vaccine rollout, has been a local councillor for over 17 years.She said Mr Dromey was a “wonderful man” and the by-election had come about “in the saddest of circumstances”.“First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to Jack Dromey,” Ms Hamilton said.“Jack...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO