A major overhaul of the Highway Code has come into force, with new rules to better protect cyclists and pedestrians on the road. The changes took effect on Saturday and followed a public consultation on the code that heard more than 20,000 responses from the public, businesses and other organisations.The government said most respondents supported all of the changes and the rules have been praised by cycling and road safety charities.The new code was devised after a huge rise in cyclist deaths during lockdown.Although the changes came in on Saturday, a publicity campaign by Think! – the Department for...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO