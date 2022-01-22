ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Members Of Safe Streets Plan To Honor DaShawn McGrier On Saturday

By Mike Hellgren
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxGm4_0dsVM1Lv00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Safe Streets will gather Saturday at noon to remember DaShawn McGrier, a young father who worked with the anti-violence program.

They plan to meet at the site of the mass shooting that took three lives Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Monument Street, just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital. One victim survived the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Councilman Antonio Glover remembered McGrier as a person who “gave back to his community. But as a result of him giving back to his community, he lost his life.”

Glover is calling for tougher penalties for gun crimes and more resources for his district to handle violence. He told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he understands people are fed up with the shootings. “It is very tough. It’s tough when you hear from constituents who want to leave the community,” he said. “Everybody is sick and tired of being sick and tired. I understand it because enough is enough.”

McGrier is the third Safe Streets worker murdered in a little more than a year.

Dante Barksdale, a respected leader in the program, was shot last January .

And Kenyell Wilson, who spent years with Safe Streets in Cherry Hill, was gunned down in July .

The program uses people respected in the community as peacemakers to mediate disputes before they turn violent.

“When you have individuals like the Barksdales and the Kenyells and the DaShawns who have turned their lives around to give back to the safe streets organization only for them to lose their lives doing their jobs, it’s frustrating,” Glover said.

Daphne Alston with Mothers of Murdered Sons And Daughters knows the pain, after losing her own child .

“My son got murdered, shot in his head contact wound. People say shake it off, god is going to bring you through that. No, that’s not what’s going to happen. That was an evil act, and my heart goes out to the person who killed my son and these other young men and women because it’s learned behavior,” Alston said.

She regularly works with victims of violence and holds a vigil each year to remember the city’s homicide victims. “When the smoke clears, there’s joy that comes in the morning. We are not going to let their children’s lives go in vain,” she said.

Alston noted the community needs to come together to help stop the bloodshed. “It does take a village, and we need the village to come back,” she said.

She also said adults need to nurture and mentor young people who are impacted by the violence. “Young people don’t know what to do with their pain, they haven’t been taught. They’re burying their friends every day. That’s pain, pain, pain.”

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday afternoon on North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 dead in East Baltimore quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people have been killed in a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore Wednesday evening. has Eastern District Homicide Investigation. Four people were confirmed shot at East Monument and North Montford streets, at about 7:25 p.m. Police said a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m., according to police. Authorities later identified him as Devon Harris-Harper of North 31st Street. A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man & Woman Killed In Overnight Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were killed early Monday in a pair of Baltimore shootings that played out hours and miles apart. The first shooting was reported shortly after midnight near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway, Baltimore Police said. Officers arriving at the scene found a 44-year-old man shot. He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. About two hours later, officers called to a second shooting in the 3900 block of White Avenue found a 51-year-old woman had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the woman was shot during an attempted robbery, according to police. Baltimore City has seen 28 homicides and 47 non-fatal shootings in 2022, up rom 17 homicides and 34 shootings the same time last year. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police find Baltimore connection to suspect in shooting of NYC officers

Police have found a Baltimore connection to the man accused of shooting two New York City police officers in Harlem on Friday. Investigators said the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, lived in Baltimore before moving to New York with his mother in November. Authorities said McNeil was involved with anti-government groups in Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wjz#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Barksdales#Kenyells
CBS Baltimore

Three Men Killed In Separate Shootings In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were killed in separate shootings on Saturday, Baltimore Police said. The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said. The man died at a nearby hospital, police said. Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said. That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said. Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said. They found the injured man after searching the area. He later died at a hospital, authorities said. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Little Italy Restaurant Manager Killed in Fells Point Shooting

Baltimore (WBFF) — The manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant was shot and killed overnight in Fells Point. It happened just after midnight Monday in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue where police were called for a shooting. On scene, officers found a 44-year-old man who had been shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Baltimore Sun

‘We lost three friends in one night’: Safe Streets workers, East Baltimore neighbors mourn victims of fatal shooting

With dozens of his determined but traumatized colleagues behind him on an East Baltimore corner, Safe Streets worker Alex Long grabbed a microphone and spoke of pain, frustration and hope. “When I look out in this crowd, I see a lot of love but I also see a lot of hatred and revenge,” Long said Saturday. “For some reason, we keep having these gatherings, we keep having these circles. Three ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun Stolen From Baltimore Used In Ambush Shooting of NYC Officers, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night. Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017. Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress. A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: Attention, Baltimore guys with guns: Time to stop shooting, start living | COMMENTARY

Baltimore guys with guns: Would you please take a few minutes to read this? Maybe you could read it out loud to your friends, who probably also have guns. Maybe hit the mute button on the TV and read it so everyone in the room can hear it. I’m asking you, please, to stop shooting. Just stop. And if you haven’t shot anyone yet, don’t start. We can’t keep going like this. We’ve had seven ...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Man, 57, Shot In Face In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old man was shot in the face early Tuesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a shooting about 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Kirk Avenue found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two People Injured In Hampden Shooting On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old male and 24-year-old female were shot in the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said. The teenager and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Medics took them to local hospitals. This is at least the second time within the past four years that someone has been shot near the 1400 block of Union Avenue. Kahleel Boston was shot in the head in that area on Dec. 18, 2019. He was 18 years old at the time of the shooting. Boston died of his injuries at a hospital. Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old ‘Uncooperative’ After Getting Shot In Knee, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital. Just before midnight, officers were called to an area hospital in response to a man who had walked in with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said. Police said the shooting victim was uncooperative, so it is unclear where in the city the shooting happened. The shooting was reported several hours after a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore killed three people, including a Safe Streets worker. Baltimore has seen 19 homicides and 40 non-deadly shooting so far in 2022, compared to 15 homicides and 28 shootings the same time last year. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy