Public Safety

FBI: Brian Laundrie admitted responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook

By Danielle Haynes
 8 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook investigators found near his body in a Florida park, the FBI revealed Friday.

The FBI said it met with Petito's family Thursday as it prepared to close the investigation into her slaying last year.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

Search teams found Petito's body Sept. 19 in a camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Petito's family reported her missing a week earlier after Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without her. Medical examiners said she died of blunt-force injuries to her head and neck, and manual strangulation.

Police named Laundrie a person of interest in the case, but his parents -- with whom he and Petito lived prior to her disappearance -- reported him missing Sept. 17. They found his body and some personal belongings, including a notebook, at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park a month later.

"A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," a statement from the FBI said.

Medical examiners said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Comments / 13

c.vidkxjen
7d ago

Look at that picture, amazing smile, lovely sleepy eyes, perfect skin color, matched with another dream gf, no way he is a criminal. That’s pretty much how this justice system worked until he disappeared EVEN EVERYTHING POINTS TO ONE CONCLUSION: he is the most likely killer.

Reply(1)
3
Bud Lyons Jr.
7d ago

for some reason I believe he is still alive his death is a cover-up and Life Goes On

Reply
4
