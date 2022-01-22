ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

National Archives transfers contested presidential documents to Jan. 6 committee

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Us0ab_0dsVLtSL00

The National Archives on Thursday evening released to the Jan. 6 committee hundreds of presidential documents that former President Trump sought to shield from the House panel.

"On the evening of January 20 the National Archives and Records Administration provided the Select Committee with all the records at issue in the litigation," the agency said in a statement.

The House panel received more than 700 pages of contested documents, The Associated Press reported.

The move comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked a bid by Trump to keep the documents out of the hands of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision,” the court wrote.

The Supreme Court agreed with a December ruling by the Washington, D.C., federal appeals court.

The House select committee applauded the decision.

“The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law & American democracy. The Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former President had hoped to keep hidden & we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information,” the committee tweeted on Wednesday.

The move comes as the Jan. 6 committee continues to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, including recently issuing subpoenas or asking for voluntary interviews from people within Trump’s orbit, like his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his daughter Ivanka Trump .

The Hill has reached out to the committee for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a...
NFL
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Rudy Giuliani
The Hill

US targets Russian disinformation in bid to defend Ukraine

The Biden administration has increasingly focused on calling out Russian disinformation and propaganda, making it a central pillar of its strategy to confront Moscow and help defend Ukraine in the face of Russia's war tactics. The strategy reflects a shift for Washington as it seeks to challenge Russian efforts head-on...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

US officials detect Russian blood supplies near Ukrainian border

U.S. officials have detected blood supplies and other medical resources from Russia near the Ukrainian border, Reuters reported. Three U.S. officials confirmed to the news outlet the presence of those materials, including blood supplies, near Ukraine. Two of those officials told Reuters that the U.S. officials had detected the supplies within recent weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

461K+
Followers
55K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy