Too-early 15 most important Michigan football players in 2022

2022 could be an interesting, make-or-break type year for the Michigan football program, in that, if the Wolverines could find a way to repeat as Big Ten champions this upcoming season, it could cement similar success in the future. A fall-off could send the maize and blue into a ‘one-hit wonder’ type category.

With the bulk of the offense returning but a lot of familiar faces but new starters on defense, the 2022 team will need a lot of production from these key figures, those who we’ve categorized as the most important players for the Wolverines this next year.

Certainly, with spring ball and fall camp still in the distant future, additions and subtractions can and will be made to the list, but here in winter conditioning, here is who the Wolverines will need to rely on if they’re destined to claim the mantle of the Big Ten’s top team.

List

15

Nikhai Hill-Green (LB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Hill-Green got the nod as a starter early in the season, but his role decreased as Junior Colson got more and more involved. However, Hill-Green is going to need to step up as he’ll likely see a lot more playing time in 2022. As we’ll note later, the linebacking corps will play a huge role in how the defense fares this year, and Hill-Green is certain to be a big part of it.

14

Cornelius Johnson (WR)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

One of two wide receivers on this list (perhaps surprisingly), Johnson was the leading receiver in 2021, but will need to continue to ascend in 2022. The Wolverines’ passing game was dynamic and didn’t feature a solitary star as some offenses do, but for the offense to continue to move forward, it would behoove Johnson to become that enigmatic, unstoppable playmaker he’s shown flashes of being.

13

Rod Moore (S)

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It was perhaps a surprise last year that it wasn’t Makari Paige or Jordan Morant getting more playing time at safety down the stretch as much as it was freshman Rod Moore. Moore is likely the heir apparent to Daxton Hill, who departed for the NFL this offseason. Moore has an excellent nose for the football and could fare quite well filling Hill’s shoes. Which, Michigan will need him to.

12

Erick All (TE)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Absolutely underrated on this list is tight end Erick All, who’s a fearless blocker as well as huge threat in the passing game. He showed the most in the latter half of the season, even while battling an ankle injury. He had the game-winning play against Penn State, and should be a Mackey Award finalist, at least, once 2022 is in the books, if everything goes to plan.

11

Olusegun Oluwatimi (OC)

Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Having a new starting center generally isn’t a good thing, but it can be if it’s a Rimington Award finalist and second-team All-American. Oluwatimi comes to Ann Arbor from Virginia, where he was a standout. From aligning the protections to opening up holes in the run game, having a solid veteran presence in the middle should help the Wolverine offense to keep humming.

10

Ryan Hayes (LT)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Having a veteran such as Hayes on the offensive line is invaluable, especially at left tackle. He should open a lot of things up for the run game as well as providing protection for the quarterback, as a left tackle does. He’s experienced and proven, and should help the offense remain on stable ground as an ascending, versatile group.

9

DJ Turner (CB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Turner really turned on the jets as the season progressed, with a penchant for finding the football. With Gemon Green also appearing to be coming back, the Wolverines will have some experience on the outside of the secondary. The maize and blue will need Turner, in particular, to keep ascending, because if he can improve on what we saw in the latter half of 2021, then there might not be nearly as much to worry about when it comes to the 2022 defense as thought.

8

Donovan Edwards (RB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We’re almost certainly underrating this versatile piece to the Wolverine offense. His presence, alone, after the Maryland game helped spring A.J. Henning for a touchdown against Ohio State. That he can catch the ball out of the backfield and is also such a shifty runner opens up all sorts of possibilities for the Michigan offense. And what’s more, he has loads of untapped potential, coming off just his first year in college football. In the end, Edwards could rank as high as No. 1 on this list depending on how much he improves from year one to year two.

7

Mazi Smith (DT)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

With Christopher Hinton departing for the 2022 NFL draft, Mazi Smith becomes that much more important to the Wolverines. The defensive interior doesn’t have a lot of proven depth at the moment, and while players like Rayshaun Benny, George Rooks, and Ikechukwu Iwunnah could be in the plans this upcoming season, they’ll need some veteran leadership, especially one that shows by example, as Smith tends to.

6

Jaylen Harrell (OLB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

With David Ojabo off to the NFL draft, the Wolverines need another pass rusher to step up in his stead. We started to see some really good things from Harrell in his second year, and now that he essentially has a monopoly on the outside linebacker position (in the same vein as Ojabo), he could be the missing component entering 2022.

5

Ronnie Bell (WR)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Bell was looking like an elite playmaker before his Week 1 injury, which took a big part of the Wolverines’ passing game off the table in the early going. If he returns fully healthy, which, he should, suddenly, the maize and blue have someone who can be a go-to player at the receiver position, opening everything up in the passing game. With how dynamic he’s looked over the years, especially last year before his injury, that could be the element that makes the Michigan offense nearly unstoppable.

4

Mike Morris (DE)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

With both Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo moving onto the NFL, we have little to no idea who will be able to fill their shoes (of course, personnel-wise we do, but production-wise, it’s a different story). Morris came in via spot duty this past year and acquitted himself well. But there’s a big difference between looking decent coming off the bench and being a game-wrecker like Hutchinson and Ojabo were. While we have Jaylen Harrell pinned as another important player above, most of the production off the edge will come from either Morris or Taylor Upshaw.

3

Junior Colson (LB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

A freshman All-American, Colson’s role is set to increase with Josh Ross moving onto the NFL. The Wolverine defense will only be as good as the linebacking corps, and at least Colson has a ton of untapped potential.

He started looking more and more like a star as 2021 raged on, and now he won’t be a bench player. If he can play as well as Ross did (which is asking a lot) or better, the defense has a chance to still be among the nation’s elite.

2

Blake Corum (RB)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Now that Hassan Haskins is gone, though Donovan Edwards’ role is set to increase greatly, the near 1,000 yard rusher from last season now has the opportunity to become a breakout star for the Wolverines. Though the passing game should be trending upward, the run game is just as important as ever. The maize and blue’s identity won’t make a wholesale shift, of course, this upcoming season, but having an explosive, fast player out of the backfield could help that side of the ball take that much more of a step forward.

1

Cade McNamara AND J.J. McCarthy (QB)

Of course this is the No. 1 most important position, thus whoever is under center will be the most important player. Though there are certainly J.J. McCarthy fans who swear there’s no way he’s not the starter in 2022, McNamara is a leader on the team, who is more likely than not to return as the team’s primary quarterback. Should that happen, McCarthy will still likely see more snaps than he did a year ago, now that he’s a bit more seasoned.

The team will go as far as the quarterback will take it, especially since there’s a possibility for the defense to take a step back.