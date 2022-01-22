Man found carrying his own severed arm in downtown Lewiston
A man was found carrying his own arm that had been severed near the shoulder in Lewiston on Friday morning. The man was seen on Maple Street at...bangordailynews.com
What I don't get is why he walked down the street if it happened. at the store they should had known what had happened I believe he was in shock how did it happen you can't make me believe someone in that store don't know something something about This don't wash he will be doing. to Boston They have a grate team down there hope he's ok And a word to the wise have some one call 911 this isn't a TV SHOW thank some little kid didn't see that,🙏🙏
