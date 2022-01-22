ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Man found carrying his own severed arm in downtown Lewiston

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was found carrying his own arm that had been severed near the shoulder in Lewiston on Friday morning. The man was seen on Maple Street at...

bangordailynews.com

Linwood Ouellette
7d ago

What I don't get is why he walked down the street if it happened. at the store they should had known what had happened I believe he was in shock how did it happen you can't make me believe someone in that store don't know something something about This don't wash he will be doing. to Boston They have a grate team down there hope he's ok And a word to the wise have some one call 911 this isn't a TV SHOW thank some little kid didn't see that,🙏🙏

