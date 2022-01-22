ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

King Soopers strike ends: What customers are saying

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49483s_0dsVKpAu00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The King Soopers strike has now ended after more than a week. The grocery store announced Friday morning that a tentative, three-year agreement has been reached with the union.

Customers on both sides of the issue are relieved the picket lines have come down and are hoping things go back to normal soon, but members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 have another seven days before they are required to return to work.

King Soopers customers react

“I am relieved it’s over,” respiratory therapist Nicole Turnbaugh said. “Not only for me, but I’m wondering if other people had the same experience.” ​​Turnbaugh said she was bullied while shopping.

CDC: Natural immunity stronger than vaccines alone during delta wave

“When I was walking out, they followed me to my car and tell me I spit on them and it’s a disgrace and that I didn’t support my community. That is no way to act. You know, if you have something to say go ahead, just be polite,” Turnbaugh said.

Some continued shopping for the familiarity. Others, like Ken Gurule, avoided shopping at a King Soopers store until he heard about a possible agreement.

“I even tentatively came [to King Soopers] today, because they don’t really have an agreement, they just have a tentative agreement,” Gurule said. “If they go on strike again, I won’t be shopping here, even if I have to spend more money. It doesn’t matter. You know, we need to stick together.”

“Big CEOs, CIOs and CFOs are making all this money and the little guy can’t even find a place to live and have a living wage. That’s ridiculous,” Gurule said.

Not everyone sided with the strike’s aims.

“I’m against the strike because it’s gonna drive the prices up. Food has already doubled. So I want to save as much money as I can as often as I can,” Jill Charles said.

Dad charged $503 ‘facility fee’ for kid’s doctor visit

Although the details of the offer have not been made public, King Soopers did say the “agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans.”

“This fight will always be about the workers,” UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement. “I could not be prouder of our members who put it all on the line to have their voices heard .

King Soopers strike: Grocery employees take note

Employees at other grocery stores, like Sprouts, have been seeing double the amount of normal business because of the strike.

“Extremely busy! In fact, the people that are in line at the checkout are saying they were not going across the line and that’s why some of them [came to Sprouts]. Some of them had never even been to our store or hadn’t been very often,” Sprouts employee Laura Voltava said.

Voltava hopes Sprouts’ corporate office will take notice of King Soopers’ actions.

“I just think this is something that employers really need to think about seriously, because this was a serious action they took and they listened,” Voltava said.

The final details of the contract will not be made public until the union is able to ratify the agreement with all its members on Monday.

Comments / 44

Gladys Kravitz
7d ago

so the people that strikes bullied the customers who choose to shop there bc it may be the only store available to them. seems the workers are the only ones with issues. and why strike for two weeks only to accept the SAME DEAL previously offered?

Reply
12
larry folkner
7d ago

I got great discounts on meat, these jobs are not to raise a family on, they were meant for highschool and kids working there way through collegeif this is the pinnacle of your employment career you really need to evaluate your life

Reply(13)
19
Mac10RR
7d ago

As a shopper seeing this play itself out, I have misgivings going back to King Soopers as a customer. When you as a corporation don’t care about your workers cost of living and benefits, all while the CEO’s are multi-millionaires that speaks loudly. Do right by your employee’s Kings. Not because you’re forced, because it’s the right thing to do!! ✊🏼

Reply(7)
6
 

