SIOUX CITY, Iowa — More than a year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials have announced charges against another Iowan: Kenneth Rader of Sioux City. Court documents show the FBI first received a tip about Rader's involvement from someone identifying themselves as a relative on Jan. 8, 2021. The tipster said Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and had "verbally articulated" a range of threats against then-Vice President Mike Pence.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO