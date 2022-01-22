12-year-old boy recieves a unique message from Bruins Player

BOSTON — Thursday night’s Bruins game left one fan in awe after his phone was taken by Bruins player, Brad Marchand.

Boston 25′s Anchor Nicole Oliverio spoke exclusively with 12-year-old Aiden Smith of Stoneham about this unexpected surprise.

According to Smith, he was recording the Bruins warm up and as the players headed through the tunnel, Brad Marchand grabbed Smith’s phone and recorded a nice message for his fan.

