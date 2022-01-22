ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Starting again Friday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Okongwu is starting Friday's game against the Heat, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
ESPN

Bogdanovic, Okongwu lead surging Hawks past Kings, 121-104

ATLANTA -- — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also had 18 off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a slow start to beat the struggling Sacramento Kings 121-104 on Wednesday night. The Hawks relied on their backups for...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Unavailable again Friday

Morris (personal) is out Friday against the Heat, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Morris will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a personal matter. Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey should see additional run once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Plays just 17 minutes in start

Hunter supplied nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over the Kings. Hunter landed on the injury report Tuesday with low back back discomfort and was officially listed as questionable. However, he was deemed healthy enough to play and even drew the start, but the third-year pro played just 17 minutes -- the fewest of any starter. Fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Hunter's status closely, as the back injury may be a lingering issue that limits his overall production moving forward.
NBA

