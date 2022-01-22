Child tax credit 2022 – Payments worth $3,600 to impact millions of tax returns

- Why some parents were only paid half their child tax credits today

TAX season approaches, and parents who opted out of monthly child tax credit checks in 2021 can expect the full payment of up to $3,600 per child to be included in their tax returns this year.

Anyone eligible for child tax credit payments should keep an eye out for a letter from the IRS, and be sure not to throw out the paperwork that could help secure a child tax credit payment in 2022.

Officials are mailing letters to families who received advance child tax credits throughout 2021.

IRS officials said in a statement that the letters will "help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return.”

Parents who did not opt-out of the checks last year will be able to claim the remaining $1,800 on their tax return.

The child tax credits payments in 2021 were worth up to $3,600 per child, with eligible families receiving up to $300 per child each month.

How do I update my bank info?

To add or change your bank, you can do so through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

Once a change is made, it may not be reflected in the following payment, due to processing times.

What should I do if I have to return a Child Tax Credit payment?

If the payment was a paper check and you have not cashed it, write “Void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check and mail it to the appropriate IRS location depending on your state.

If the payment was a direct deposit or a check that is now cashed, submit a personal check or money order payable to “US Treasury” to your appropriate IRS location.

With either return, include a brief, written explanation for the reason of the return. Be sure to include if you want to unenroll from future monthly advance Child Tax Credit payments.

Ways to spend child tax credits, continued

However, if you put your money into a high-yield savings account, you’ll earn more interest.

Specifically, a high-yield account can pay 20 to 25 times more in interest rates versus a traditional savings account.

Last but not least, if your financial situation is stable without the tax credit payments, then it might make sense to invest it for the future.

Assuming you’re saving up for your child’s college tuition or something that’s going to positively impact him or her in the future, you can try investing in a fund so it potentially grows down the line.

But keep in mind, as with any investment you’re never guaranteed to make a profit. In fact – the value of your assets can even fall if you’re not careful.

But choosing an index fund isn’t a bad way to start, as these are seen as safer bets when compared to individual stocks.

Ways to spend child tax credits

A great way to take advantage of child tax credit payments is by using them to deal with your debt load.

Large amounts of debt can often prevent you from taking out additional loans or making other financial decisions.

Furthermore, it can impact your credit score.

Some people who’ve accumulated thousands of dollars in debt could get significant relief from child tax credit payments.

If you don’t already have any savings or an emergency fund, the child tax credits could be a great time to build this up.

The downside of saving in a traditional saving account is that it won’t see much growth.

Family and Medical Leave Act, continued

And most importantly, although qualified Americans are guaranteed time off – it’s unpaid. This is problematic because the majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Compare this to other countries like Estonia, which offers new mothers up to 18 full months of paid leave.

There’s a chance your employer might offer paid leave – but it’s not common. In fact, only 19 percent of US workers have access to paid family leave through their employers.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) of 1993, eligible employees can take up to 12 weeks off of job-protected leave each year.

But there are a couple of limitations to the act.

Not every employee qualifies for the FMLA. According to the Department of Labor, just 56 percent of employees are eligible for the FMLA.

What is the CTC income cap?

Single parents, or parents who file their taxes as single, qualified for the full checks if they make $75,000 or less.

If you make more than $75,000, the monthly check was reduced by $50 for every $1,000 over the cap and eventually phased out completely.

How parents feel about CTC amount

According to a Cost of Care Survey, 25 percent of parents said that the current child tax credit plan provides enough support.

56percent said the plan should go further in helping to provide child care support for families.

79percent of respondents said they support the increase in child tax credit payments.

Cash back deals

Just by doing weekly shopping – you can get rewarded.

And depending on how often you use cash back and how much you spend, it’s fair to say that you can earn hundreds of dollars each year.

For example, major cashback site Ibotta claims its average user earns $150 each year from online purchases and groceries.

And TopCashback claims it gives its average member $345 in cash back.

Cities try UBI

There are also cities that are experimenting with universal basic income, which is a set of recurring payments that individuals get from the government.

Some offering these programs include Pittsburgh, Columbia, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Chicago.

Most cities are offering these UBI programs to low-income residents.

For instance, Newark, New Jersey, which recently expanded its UBI program to 400 residents, requires income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line.

Qualifying residents will get $12,000 over two years.

Some states sending stimulus checks

On January 11, California sent out its final batch of payments worth up to $1,100 to certain zip codes.

Also, Maine said it would continue sending $285 payments through December 31.

To be eligible for a California stimulus check your adjusted gross income must be $75,000 or less.

In Maine, single filers must make less than $75,000 a year.

Indiana man stole CTC money

A local news outlet reported that a man from Mitchell, Indiana, allegedly stole more than $600 of a woman’s child tax credit money in November 2021.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, and the man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Jarvis, was arrested on theft charges.

Tips to fight inflation

Keep checking your bills regularly: You want to make sure there are no errors or overcharges.

You want to make sure there are no errors or overcharges. Research your providers: You want to ensure you’re getting the best deals and the most for your dollar.

You want to ensure you’re getting the best deals and the most for your dollar. Understand your energy bill: When you know how much you’re using, it will help to keep costs down.

When you know how much you’re using, it will help to keep costs down. Cancel any unused services: This can pertain to any subscriptions, streaming services or any service which you do not use often but are paying for monthly.

This can pertain to any subscriptions, streaming services or any service which you do not use often but are paying for monthly. Look for discount codes or coupons: Stores have sales and deals. Every penny counts when trying to save. Time your grocery shopping wisely.

Highest inflation in 40 years

The average American consumer now spends an extra $250 a month as inflation has hiked the cost of everything from groceries to fuel.

The latest numbers released by the Labor Department today show a 7 percent increase in December.

That is the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

CTC age cut-off

“Age is determined on December 31, 2021. If your child turns 18 this year, then they are not eligible for the monthly Child Tax Credit,” explained Congressman Steve Cohen in 2021.

“However, the American Rescue Plan did provide for a one-time credit of $500 for dependent children aged 18 and for dependent full-time college students aged between 19 and 24.”

WH economic adviser calls CTC expansion a puzzle

One of Joe Biden‘s economic advisors Heather Boushey gave a message to Yahoo Finance recently about the role of the child tax credit in the economy at the moment.

“The Child Tax Credit is a piece of that puzzle but it is a part of the overall package that the president put in place,” said Boushey.

“We remain optimistic that we will continue to see the economy moving forward.”

Increasing CTC coverage could reduce hardship

Finally, the NBER found, “increasing the CTC coverage rate would be required in order for material hardship to be reduced further.”

“Self-reports suggest the lowest-income households were less likely than higher-income families to receive the first CTC payments,” the paper added.

“As more children receive the benefit in future months, material hardship may decline further.”

“Even with imperfect coverage, however, our findings suggest that the first CTC payments were largely effective at reducing food insufficiency among low-income families with children.”

Payments reduced food insufficiency in marginalized groups

The Bureau also found that child tax credit payments helped certain specific groups more strongly.

“The effects on food insufficiency are concentrated among families with 2019 pre-tax incomes below $35,000, and the CTC strongly reduces food insufficiency among low-income Black, Latino, and White families alike,” the study found.

CTC payments ‘strongly reduced food insufficiency’

The National Bureau of Economic Research released a paper on the impacts of the child tax credit payments and revealed startling findings.

First, the child tax credit payments “strongly reduced food insufficiency: the initial payments led to a 7.5 percentage point (25 percent) decline in food insufficiency among low-income households with children,” according to the study.

How to pocket $7,200 child tax credit

Parents who didn’t receive advance CTC payments in 2021 could receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when filing taxes this year.

That means a parent with two children could be eligible for a $7,200 child tax credit when filing their 2021 taxes.

Recipients will have to meet certain criteria to pocket the maximum amount.

Parents should expect IRS letter

The IRS is sending letters in January detailing the amount families received in child tax credit payments during 2021.

Letter 6419 will come in an envelope marked “Important Tax Document.”

Parents and caregivers need to use the information from the letter when filing tax returns to ensure they get the correct amount of remaining CTC as part of their refund.