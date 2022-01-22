Bullock Ranch development to add 192 new housing units to SLO

More housing is on the horizon for the City of San Luis Obispo.

In a 5 to 0 vote, the city council decided to move forward with plans for the newest part of the Orcutt area neighborhood.

“I am very excited that we're continuing to put more housing in the community which is one of, obviously, our top goals,” said Mayor Erica Stewart during the council meeting. “I'm looking forward to seeing this in future years.”

It’s called Bullock Ranch and it’s located between Bullock Lane and Ranch House Road.

The City of San Luis Obispo has the projected capacity to add more than 4,400 new dwellings by the year 2035. Roughly 3,100 of those housing units are currently in the works, including this latest project.

“[A] large percentage of our overall capacity for new housing in the City of San Luis Obispo is in some form of development,” explained Michael Codron, City of SLO Community Development Director. “Whether that be planning, engineering or building.”

Bullock Ranch sits on nearly 11 acres and it’ll be home to 192 residential units with seven of them being considered affordable.

The majority of the units will be townhouse apartments. There will also be bungalows which are small, detached homes.

“They're affordable by design in terms of their footprint and the density of the project,” Codron said. “They're smaller and more attainable housing than a large single-family home.”

More than a handful of live/work units will also go up.

According to project documents, home size will range from just over 700 sq. ft. to roughly 2,500 sq. ft. with one to four bedrooms.

All homes will have private garages and on-street parking. Amenities include a pool, a fitness room and a tot lot.

The development is part of the Orcutt Area Specific Plan, a residential neighborhood with up to 979 housing units, some of which have already been built.

The city says the soonest vertical construction could get underway on this project is about a year.

The project also includes a half-mile-long bike path between Tiburon Way and Orcutt Road.

